49ers vs. Vikings Week 7 MNF Prediction, Odds, and Picks - Oct. 23, 2023 NFL Season 

The (5-1) San Francisco 49ers are set to go on the road to play the (2-4) Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Oct. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

San Francisco is coming off a 19-17 loss on the road to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. Minnesota, meanwhile, returned to the win column last week with a 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Game Details

Fixture: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date & Time: Monday, Oct. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

49ers vs. Vikings: Betting Odds

Spread

49ers -6.5 (-118)

Vikings +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline

49ers -298

Vikings +240

Total

Over 43 (-112)

Under 43 (-108)

49ers vs. Vikings: Picks

Minnesota Vikings pick

The San Francisco 49ers are set to have some key players on offense out with an injury. Although Christian McCaffrey is set to play, he may be in a limited role. With that, expect George Kittle to get more of a role, especially with Deebo Samuel out.

Take Kittle over 47.5 receiving yards in this one, as the tight end has gone over this number in two of the last four games but will be used more here with some injuries on offense.

The other pick is taking Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph to make over 1.5 field goals at +135. The 49ers have a great defense that will limit Minnesota's offense, so they will have to settle for field goals. Joseph has gone two straight games hitting two or more, while the 49ers are allowing opposing kickers to go over this number in three of their last five games.

49ers vs. Vikings: Key injuries

49ers

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), out

T Trent Williams (ankle), doubtful

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique), questionable

LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), questionable

Vikings

G Ezra Cleveland (foot), out

CB Akayleb Evans (oblique), questionable

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring), questionable

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Head-to-head

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings have played 46 times, including the playoffs. In the regular season, Minnesota is 21-19-1 over San Francisco, but the 49ers are 4-1 over the Vikings in the playoffs.

49ers vs. Vikings: Prediction

Even with some key injuries to the San Francisco 49ers offense, their defense will be too much for Kirk Cousins and the Justin Jefferson-less Minnesota Vikings offense.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Vikings 13

