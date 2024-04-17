5 NFL starters who could be replaced post 2024 NFL Draft ft. Daniel Jones

The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching as it is set to kick off on April 25 in Detroit. All teams have been preparing their draft boards as they continue to analyze all of the available prospects. The draft offers teams one of the best ways to address various holes on their rosters, while also building for the future of their franchise.

Some NFL players may be more worried than others that the upcoming draft could affect their roles with their current teams. Depending on who a team selects during the draft could have a major impact on their starting lineup. Here are five players currently serving as starters for their teams, but could lose that designation following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Players who could lose starting jobs after 2024 NFL Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel Jones

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

#1 - Mac Jones, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are beginning the next chapter of their franchise after promoting Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick as their head coach. They currently own the third overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and many expect them to select a quarterback. If they do, that could be the end of Mac Jones' run as their starter.

#2 - Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders allowed rookie Aidan O'Connell to take over as their starting quaterback last year to replace Jimmy Garoppolo. After a mediocre season, he may have failed to lock himself in moving forward. Many rumors have indicated that the Raiders are interested in a quarterback in the draft and may even trade up to find a replacement.

#3 - Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Just one year after the New York Giants signed Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension, they are already rumored to be considering other options at the position. They reportedly included an out in Jones' contract after this season, so the rumors make sense. With the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they may have an opportunity to select one of the top prospects.

#4 - Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Following the massive move to make Jim Harbaugh their head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers have made major changes to their roster. This includes moving on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and thrusting Quentin Johnston into a starting role. That may not last long as the Chargers have the fifth-overall pick and could be targeting one of the elite wide receivers.

#5 - Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Tyler Conklin has quietly been a consistently productive piece of the New York Jets' offense, exceeding 550 yards in both of his seasons with the team. Despite his success, his run at the starter spot could be coming to an end. Many rumors indicated that the Jets are interested in Brock Bowers, the consensus top tight end propsect this year, with their 10th-overall pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback