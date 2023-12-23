NFL Week 16 Saturday Games injury report:  Latest on Keenan Allen, Micah Hyde, Joey Bosa and more

The Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills face off in a crunch Week 16 NFL game on Saturday night. The Chargers come into the game on a torrid run of form, while the Bills are peaking at the perfect time.

Both teams have an array of players on the injury report heading into the game, and we will look at them briefly. So, without further ado, let's give you the tale of the tape for this Saturday Night Football game.

Los Angeles Chargers injury report for Week 16

According to the Los Angeles Chargers injury report, the team will miss two key players for the Buffalo Bills game on Saturday night.

Chargers' star wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out of the game due to a heel injury. The perennial Pro Bowler missed all of the team's training sessions, so it's no surprise he hasn't been fit for the Bills' game.

Also, Chargers' superstar linebacker Joey Bosa has been ruled out of the game. The defensive star is dealing with a foot injury, and the team has decided not to risk him in a dead rubber game.

The Chargers' defensive talents, Deane Leonard and Tanner Muse, are also doubtful for the game. Furthermore, Essang Bassey, Nick Williams, and Nick Vannett are currently listed as questionable.

Buffalo Bills injury report for Week 16

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills have a significantly more positive injury report heading into Saturday Night. The Bills have two absentees: safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Justin Shorter. Kaiir Elam, A.J. Epenesa, Ty Johnson, and DaQuan Jones are questionable, with the remaining players on the injury report being unassigned.

Week 16 SNF: How to watch Chargers vs Bills live

The Chargers are fresh off a humiliating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, where they surrendered 63 points. That loss cost Brandon Staley his job, and the franchise is currently in the market for a new head coach. As you would expect with their 5-9 record, their postseason hopes are as good as done heading into Week 16.

On the other hand, it's a great time to be a Buffalo Bills fan. The Bills are fresh off a statement win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Bills punished Dallas on the ground and blew out America's team in Week 16. They will fancy a game against the wounded Los Angeles Chargers to strengthen their hold on an AFC Conference wildcard slot.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Peacock

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

When: Saturday, Dec. 23