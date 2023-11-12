Derek Carr injury update: What happened to Saints QB in Week 10?

Derek Carr entered Week 10 looking to lead the New Orleans Saints to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings on the road. However, the veteran quarterback was knocked out of the game in the third quarter with a right shoulder injury. He was also evaluated for a concussion.

The Saints signal-caller suffered a hit by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter before completing a pass to wide receiver Chris Olave. He walked off the field before heading to the Saints' locker room.

Carr didn't return to the game and was replaced by backup Jameis Winston. Carr had 110 yards on 13 of 18 passing in the game.

It's not the first game this season where Carr exited a game with an injury to his right shoulder. In the Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field, Derek Carr left the game with an injury that was later diagnosed as an AC joint sprain.

The 32-year-old has started all 10 games for New Orleans this season. He joined the team ahead of this season after spending the first nine seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

He started 142 games over the course of those nine seasons with the Raiders and is the franchise's all-time leader in yards.

Did the Saints win without Derek Carr against the Vikings in Week 10?

It was an uphill battle for the Saints as they were down by a score of 27-3 when the four-time Pro Bowler left the game. Winston put them in a position to win but they eventually came up short, losing 27-19 to the Vikings on the road.

The Saints backup had 122 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. It drops them to a 5-5 record at the halfway point of the season.

As for Derek Carr, his status remains unknown as we'll likely learn more with the team heading into their bye in Week 11. Carr is looking to lead the Saints back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.