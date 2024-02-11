Is Rashee Rice playing in the Super Bowl? Latest on Chiefs WR's availability for 49ers showdown

Rashee Rice has quickly emerged as a star wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs during his rookie season. He leads all their wide receivers in many statistical categories this year, beating them in most by a wide margin. His contributions have helped him to become one of the most meaningful pieces in their passing scheme.

The rookie's health has also been an asset for the Chiefs this year, as he has played in all but one game this season. He only missed Week 18 because they were resting most of their starters, not because he was injured. He has also appeared in all three of their playoff games this year but popped up on the injury report ahead of Super Bowl 58.

In the week leading up to the big game, Rashee Rice was placed on the Chiefs injury report with apparent ankle issues. This resulted in him being a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

Luckily, he returned to being a full participant on Friday and does not carry an official injury designation for the Super Bowl. He appears to be ready to go for his showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 injury report: What happened to Rashee Rice?

Rashee Rice

A complete session on Friday and no official designation on the final Chiefs injury report suggest that he should be a full-go for the big game.

Rice has avoided missing any time this season due to injuries, so his popping up on the Super Bowl injury report was concerning. This is especially true because he returned from the AFC Conference championship game without reported issues.

His brief appearance on the injury report implies that the Chiefs allowed him extra rest and maintenance for the Super Bowl.

The rookie will likely feature in the Chiefs passing game again as he has developed elite chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. With Jerick McKinnon and Skyy Moore returning, he could face competition for targets. But Rice is expected to play a pivotal role against the 49ers.