“It’s Sanders & it was Deion that got him to stay”: Fans read into Myles Garrett’s comment about known Browns’ next QB

Myles Garrett has signed a new four-year, $160 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. The former Defensive Player of the Year will remain in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

Following his bumper renewal, Andrew Siciliano asked Garrett whether he knew who the next QB of the Browns would be.

Garrett said:

"After conversations, I do have an idea."

CFB fans saw the clip and read a lot into Garrett's words. They said:

A fan added, "This tells me it is either Russell Wilson or Cam Ward/Shedeur Sanders."

Another said, "Shedeur in Cleveland is interesting it’ll be good for the city."

However, some fans suggested other names:

Siciliano asked Garrett if he liked the idea of who it was.

Garrett responded by saying:

"I like it enough to be here smiling in front of you because I think we have a good chance of that happening and making the most out of it."

What's next for Deion Sanders and the Browns?

Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He guided the program to nine wins and a bowl game in 2024, so it's time to move on to the next level.

The iconic coach's goal is winning the Big 12 Conference and a bowl game. Such a performance should be enough to secure a spot in the expanded college football playoffs.

The Cleveland Browns' next priority is to ace the 2025 NFL draft. They have the second overall pick, and with that comes the chance to select a generational prospect capable of forever altering their franchise.

USA TODAY Sports, The Athletic and CBS Sports have the Browns selecting edge rusher Abdul Carter as the second overall pick. NFL Network has the franchise choosing whichever quarterback between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders is still available.

There is a chance that the Browns will draft Shedeur Sanders in April. Reports from the combine indicate that Sanders had a decent meeting with the Browns' representatives. However, it is still too early to call, as the Browns have many positional needs to address.

