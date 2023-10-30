Leonard Williams trade grades: Can the Seahawks leapfrog 49ers in NFC West with move for $63,000,000 DL?

The New York Giants decided to move on from Leonard Williams ahead of the trade deadline as he headed to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams was in his fourth full season with the Giants after they traded for him in the 2019 season. It seems clear that New York is rebuilding its defensive line with this move.

Pete Carroll and his Seahawks needed help in the defensive front after placing linebacker Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve. Nwosu will be out for at least four weeks with a pectoral injury. Williams is a veteran presence who can fill that gap the rest of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leonard Williams trade details

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the New York Giants sent Williams for a second-round pick in 2024 and the 2025 fifth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks.

Expand Tweet

Giants general manager Joe Schoen's moving on from Williams was likely due to the player's expiring contract. Also, Schoen drafted defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth overall in last year's NFL draft, which was a sign WIlliams' time in the Big Apple was running out.

Leonard Williams trade grades

New Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams

Seahawks: A+

Williams has a track record of getting to the quarterback, which is something that Seattle has done well this season. The Seahawks average 3.7 sacks a game, the second-highest mark in the NFL. Most of those have come from the linebacker position, including Uchenna Nwosu and Boyd Mafe, who has a team-leading five sacks.

The trade is a game-changer as Seattle is competing with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. Williams has just 1.5 sacks this season but can make the plays to get into the opponent's backfield.

Giants: B -

Getting a second-round pick back for the 29-year-old Williams was an excellent move by Schoen. With the Giants sitting at 2-6 and at the bottom of the NFC East, it's all about getting back valuable picks in the draft.

Losing Leonard Williams isn't ideal but necessary for a sustainable future for the Giants. It was unlikely that Schoen was going to re-sign him following the season, making the trade that much better.

Leonard Williams contract details

In March 2021, Williams signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension with the Giants, per Spotrac. The extension also included a $22.5 million signing bonus and $45 million guaranteed.

The question is: What will the Seahawks do in the upcoming offseason when it comes to a possible new deal? Spotrac has the Pro Bowler's market value at $16.3 per season over three years.