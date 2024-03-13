Mike Williams free agency: Listing 3 best landing spots for the Chargers WR in free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers were expected to have to make some difficult choices to stay below the salary cap while simultaneously setting themselves up to add players through the NFL draft and free agency. They decided to let go of veteran receiver Mike Williams on Wednesday just before the start of the new league year to save $20 million in salary limit savings.

Williams' departure raises the possibility that Keenan Allen will remain with the Chargers and raises the possibility that the team may select a receiver early in the draft. The squad Williams will play for in 2024 is still a mystery, though.

Let's examine some possible destinations for Mike Williams before the 2024 season begins.

Top 3 landing spots for Mike Williams

#1, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals clearly need help at wide receiver as Marquise Brown is still unsigned.

Although it is anticipated that the Cardinals will select a receiver early in the draft, they may still try to sign a seasoned receiver in free agency. Williams might still prove to be a useful asset for Arizona, even as he might not be at his peak.

The Cards should still prioritize acquiring a receiver in free agency, regardless of whether they choose to re-sign Brown or add a Williams-caliber player.

#2, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens took a chance on an experienced receiver when they signed Odell Beckham Jr. last year. But the move didn't pan out.

Mike Williams might be the best option available to the Ravens in free agency this year if they're searching for another experienced receiver. Williams doesn't have a convoluted injury history like Beckham does.

Williams may take over as the No. 2 receiver and take over Beckham's previous position, with young receiver Zay Flowers solidified as the Ravens' top receiver. Williams' level as a receiver would increase the danger posed by the Ravens' passing attack.

#3, New England Patriots

Wide receivers are in high demand on the New England Patriots' roster, which is why they are linked to numerous players at that position.

The Pats had been expected to add a top receiver in the free-agent class, such as Calvin Ridley, but with Williams' release, they have another chance to bolster their receivers room, even if only temporarily.

The Patriots intend to select a quarterback in the draft; yet, with such a young quarterback, you would prefer a dominant receiver who is seasoned and dependable. Williams seems to be a perfect fit for that description.