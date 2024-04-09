2024 NFL Draft rumors: Cardinals name exorbitant price for #4 overall pick with Marvin Harrison Jr. in reach

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in an interesting position ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in just a few weeks. They currently own the fourth overall pick and all three of the teams ahead of them need a quarterback.

With Kyler Murray already signed to a massive long-term contract, the Cardinals are not likely to be targeting the position this year. This means that they could have the opportunity to select an elite prospect such as Marvin Harrison Jr. if they choose to do so.

Apparently, the franchise has other ideas, as general manager Monti Ossenfort recently told reporters that he is open to trading out of the pick. Many rumors suggest that he has already been talking to other teams about a potential swap, and according to OutKick, he is seeking three first-round picks in return for the number-four overall spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If this extravagant asking price is what Ossenfort is seeking, he is trying to capitalize on what is considered by many to be a loaded quarterback class. Some mock drafts have suggested that up to six QBs may be selected in the first round.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

When the Cardinals are on the clock at number four, three quarterbacks may already be gone. This potentially creates an opportunity for Ossenfort to trade with a team desperate for a quarterback, such as the Minnesota Vikings or Denver Broncos.

Most assume that the targeted prospect in this spot will be JJ McCarthy, with Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix not too far behind.

If a team trades into fourth place, they will most likely have an option between those three quarterbacks. It might be a win-win situation for both parties, with the team trading up to obtain their desired quarterback and the Cardinals receiving additional draft cash and the ability to select an outstanding prospect regardless.

Cardinals' 2024 NFL Draft strategy

Monti Ossenfort

The Cardinals appear destined to rebuild their roster, as they currently have needs at many different positions. Entering a rebuild is always a difficult situation to navigate for any team, but even more so in Arizona, with Kyler Murray being one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Their tricky situation could be why they are interested in trading back during the 2024 NFL Draft to acquire as many picks as possible to assist in their rebuilding process. If they go the alternative route and hang onto their fourth-overall selection, they will have several options for elite prospects.

While they need to address many positions on their roster, targeting one of the top wide receiver prospects may be the most beneficial strategy if they remain at four.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze all profile as major difference-makers and the Cardinals are currently one of the weakest teams in the NFL at the position.