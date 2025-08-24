Antonio Brown brutally mocks Avery Johnson's father over viral fight with brother in Ireland after Kansas State's Week 0 loss to Iowa State

Avery Johnson's Kansas State suffered a 24-21 loss to Iowa State on Saturday in Week 0 of the 2025 college football season at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. However, after the game, there was an incident outside the stadium involving Johnson's father, Mark, and brother, Anthony, that left many stunned.
In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Mark and Anthony were seen involved in a physical confrontation at a parking lot. The two were grappling on the ground and needed to be separated by others.
When former NFL wideout Antonio Brown caught a glimpse of the video, he brutally mocked Mark for scuffling with Anthony.
"Ni*ga of the day," Brown tweeted.
Brown played 12 years in the NFL. He won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
However, since retiring from football, Brown often makes headlines for his social media activity.
Avery Johnson's father and brother release statements after physical altercation outside Aviva Stadium
A day after Mark and Anthony Johnson's physical altercation in Dublin, the father and son released a joint statement about the incident.
“We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland,” the statement read, via On3’s Pete Nakos. “Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions.
“We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies.”
Following Kansas State's loss to Iowa State, Avery Johnson and the Wildcats will aim to get their first win on the board when they face North Dakota at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30.
