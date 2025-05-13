Caitlin Clark can't stop raving about pop idol Taylor Swift 

Caitlin Clark spent the bulk of her offseason training and putting on strength for her second season in the WNBA, but she also took time to be a regular person and live her life.

One of those moments included attending a Kansas City Chiefs game where she met Taylor Swift. Clark raved about meeting Swift in an article by ESPN's Alexa Philippou on Tuesday about what the basketball star did this offseason.

"We're just having normal conversations as any other person in Arrowhead Stadium that night. She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do," Clark said. "I'm talking football with her. She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I've ever been around.

"And everybody says that when you meet her, but it's really true. She just treats everybody with the same amount of kindness, and her family was great."

As a long-time Swiftee fan and a Kansas City Chiefs fan, the game in January was one of the highlights for Clark this offseason. It was the first real break Clark has had since finishing her career at Iowa and then joining the WNBA as the top pick.

Clark also attended an Eras Tour concert in the VIP tent in November, the NFL annual league meetings alongside Serena Williams in March, as well as The Masters in April.

Clark has since returned to the Indiana Fever during the preseason to shake off the rust as the team prepares to open the regular season on Saturday against the Chicago Sky.

Clark and Fever's mutual commitment helped bring free agents to Indiana

Year 1 of Caitlin Clark's career with the Indiana Fever turned out to be a success after a shaky start at the beginning of the season ended with a playoff berth and prestigious league awards.

However, in the offseason, Clark's role within the organization became even more vital as she was part of the front office conversations and recruiting team to help bring new players to Indiana.

Indiana Fever general manager Amber Cox compared Clark's role in Philippou's article to that of Diana Taurasi during her 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury.

"I never like to really compare at all, because each player is their own player and Diana Taurasi is the GOAT," said Cox, who previously was a longtime executive with the Phoenix Mercury. "The level of investment that [Taurasi] had in the Mercury, [Clark's interest in the Fever] reminds me of that."

Team newcomers DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham will be tasked with helping Clark bring a championship to Indiana for the first time since 2012.

