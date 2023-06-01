Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is in line for a contract extension as he enters his fourth year in the NFL. Coming off a career-best season as he developed into the Cowboys' WR1, Lamb is no doubt going to command a sizeable contract.

But despite being eligible for an extension, thus far, it hasn't been forthcoming as Dallas has been going through OTAs in Frisco. As Lamb has developed into a star receiver and Dak Prescott's most trusted weapon, naturally, the Cowboys would like to keep the former Oklahoma Sooner.

Sometimes, contract situations can be distracting for both players and the franchise. In Lamb's case, however, after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option, he isn't worried in the slightest, instead focusing on his football.

CeeDee Lamb said via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“I’m going to be 100 percent honest, I’m not even distracted. The money, definitely worried about it. But it’s not nothing that’s really on my mind every day that I wake up or when I come to the building. I don’t really think about how much money am I gonna make. It’s really just all about coming in and showing my worth, and then let everything else handle itself.”

That surely bodes well for the Cowboys, but they will need to sort a deal out soon as the asking price will only increase with each passing day.

CeeDee Lamb worthy of a top-tier contract from Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

It is a worthy discussion and looking at some of the top-earning wide receivers, it gets interesting.

Tyreek Hill ($30 million APY), Davante Adams ($28 million APY), and Cooper Kupp ($26.7 million APY) are the benchmark. All three could be regarded as the best receiver in football for a host of reasons.

Does Lamb deserve to be in that category?

Most would say no at this stage, but unfortunately, as it is common practice in the NFL, the going rate is usually to become the highest paid at your position.

Lamb could easily fetch $20 million a season, which based on his production last year, he is more than worth. But if we are going up to the likes of Hill and Adams territory, then that is where it gets tricky.

CeeDee Lamb is a star in the league, and giving him $20 million APY is something most Dallas fans can get behind, but more than that? It's questionable.

CeeDee Lamb deserves a big new contract, but whether he can become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL is up for debate.

