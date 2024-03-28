Several draft hopefuls are currently undergoing their Pro Days in front of NFL scouts, with North Carolina's Drake Maye going through various workouts today.

While some put a lot of stock into what players do at their Pro Days and at the Scouting Combine, others are more reliant on the players game day tape to see exactly what kind of player they could be getting.

After all, throwing against air compared to a game-day pass rush are two completely different things, and for Drake Maye, his Pro Day didn't get off to the best start, as he overthrew one of his receivers on one of his first throws.

This of course gained traction on social media, with one fan on X saying that Maye really doesn't want to go to the Washington Commanders who hold the No. 2 overall pick.

"He really doesn't want to go to Washington LOL.

Other fans gave their opinions on Drake Maye's early overthrow during his Pro Day.

So, fans clearly think that Drake Maye's poor overthrow will hinder his draft stock, but it remains to be seen as to whether teams will take what he did into consideration or not. Luckily, we don't have too long to find out.

Drake Maye shows off arm talent at North Carolina Pro Day

With several NFL scouts in attendance to see Maye go through his paces, many would have been happy with what they saw.

While yes, Maye overthrew his receiver badly early on, after that, the North Carolina star showcased the reasons why many think he will be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft.

One throw in particular that will have NFL scouts excited is Maye's effortless 65-yard bomb to his reciever who didn't have to break stride to haul in the catch.

Now of course, throwing like this is obviously different to when real football bullets are flying, but there can be no doubt that Maye's arm talent is what could separate him from the other prospects.

Either way, Maye will be a high draft pick and while some fixated on his early missed throw, he more than made up for it with several long-range throws that were right on the money.