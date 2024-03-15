AJ Dillon will stay a Packer after all. When Josh Jacobs came over from the Las Vegas Raiders to replace Aaron Jones, there was speculation about where the 2020 second-round pick running back would go.

However, on Thursday, it was reported that he extended with Green Bay on a rare type of one-year contract, called a four-year qualifying offer, which allows teams to keep a veteran like Dillon for over the league mininum at his position without going over the salary cap.

Some fans, though, were not impressed, given AJ Dillon's lack of performances in 2023 (only 613 yards and two touchdowns on 178 carries):

"Yes!!!! Thank god. The worst player in the NfL stays in Green Bay!," one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

What does keeping AJ Dillon entail for the Packers?

The AJ Dillon extension is one of the least intrusive deals the Green Bay Packers have signed in the 2024 offseason.

His contract value can go up to $2.575 million, and yet the team need to only account for around half that amount, which is his minimum veteran salary fo $1.125 million. That allows them to focus more on managing major free agency signing Josh Jacobs, who has an impending four-year, $48-million contract.

It also eliminates the need for the Packers to potentially wait until at least the second round for an elite running back prospect to become available, given the relative dearth at that position in the 2024 Draft compared to quarterback, wide receiver or offensive lineman.

Moreover, the offensive line is one place where general manager Brian Gutekunst can focus on in the Draft. With David Bakhtiari gone, that area has taken a sizable hit. Top prospects like JC Latham, Olu Fashanu and Joe Alt may be gone by then, but there are still the likes of Troy Fautanu, Tailese Fuaga and Amarius Mims.

They could also lean towards improving the defense, particularly linebacker and the secondary. With De'Vondre Campbell having been recently released, there's a need for a pass-rusher. While former Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman would make a great free-agency signing, rookie depth is always highly valued.

Meanwhile, newly signed safety Xavier McKinney could use a partner after Jonathan Owens and Darnell Savage left for the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander could also use support in his first full season without Rasul Douglas.