The Dallas Cowboys have been extremely quiet during the 2024 NFL offseason so far. They have declined to make any major additions during the free agency period and have not made any trades.

Despite Jerry Jones claiming that the franchise will go "all-in" to pursue a Super Bowl this year, they have instead taken a passive approach to this point.

PGA Tour superstar Jordan Spieth, formerly the number-one ranked golfer in the world, has apparently taken notice of their inactivity.

The famous Cowboys fan commented on this situation during a recent Up & Adams episode, seemingly expressing some frustration with his favorite team.

Spieth stated:

"We'll just have to see how we draft because we're in that lull between free agency, where not a whole lot was done, and the draft. Being a Cowboys fan is tough, but if we stick together, maybe somedy it'll be worth it."

Jordan Spieth is well aware of the Cowboys' high-profile Super Bowl drought. After winning three rings during their 1990's dynasty, they have gone nearly 30 years since turning to another one. In fact, they haven't even been to a conference championship game since then.

Like many Dallas fans, Spieth appears to be feeling the frustration that comes along with being competitive in most seasons, but ultimately falling short of their goals.

Last year produced a similar result when they allowed the Green Bay Packers to become the first seven-seed in NFL history to win a playoff game.

Jerry Jones is aware of all of this as well, and he has been no stranger to voicing his own frustrations with the situation.

He has consistently claimed that he believes his team to be good enough to win one with the way they are currently constructed. His "all-in" statement seemed to suggest that he would be aggressive in the offseason to improving the roster even further, but he has yet to make a significant move.

Cowboys' offseason inactivity explored

Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys have basically been a non-factor during the 2024 NFL free agency period.

They have passed on bringing in any significant additions so far, but there may be a big reason why. Some of their best players, including the foundation of their roster, are currently in serious contract situations.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parson, and Zack Martin are all entering the final year of their contract. They are also all seeking contract extensions, as star players in this type of situation often do. Jerry Jones may be more focused on retaining the core of his team rather than spending his salary cap on free agents.