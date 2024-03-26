Jets fans outraged at Woody Johnson's explanation for raising ticket prices

New York Jets fans are not happy that owner Woody Johnson has announced the team will be raising ticket prices. The Jets are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season as New York failed to make the post-season again. The Jets entered the season with high hopes after trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, in the first game, Rodgers tore his Achilles, which led to a lackluster season. Despite having another losing season, it was revealed their ticket prices would increase, which Johnson says is due to the cost of business.

“The cost of doing business has just gone up,” Johnson said at the NFL’s annual league meeting, via NJ.com. “That’s just an unfortunate fact of life now. It’s not something we like to do. That’s for sure. We work for the fans so we listen to them. We’ll try to get you some wins.”

Following Johnson's comments, fans were annoyed and frustrated that ticket prices would increase.

"This is as insulting as the dog sh*t product the fans have had to endure the past 12 years without a playoffs appearance or sitting in that sh*thole stadium itself."

The comments continued, with some pointing to the team's value trending upwards while performances on the field have not:

"Unprecedented Tv rights deal, Team valuations skyrocketing, declining product on the field and he talks about cost of doing business? Win first, then justify raising prices."

Winning games before increasing ticket prices was a theme on X.

As several fans pointed out, they were not happy that Johnson is raising the cost of tickets despite the franchise not having made the playoffs since 2010.

New York Jets add a weapon for Aaron Rodgers

Along with Woody Johnson increasing ticket prices, the New York Jets have had a fairly quiet off-season so far.

They did sign wide receiver Mike Williams to a one-year deal to add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers. New York also signed left tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal as adding protection for Rodgers was key for the Jets this off-season.

Outside of those two moves, the franchise focused more on depth signings as the team inked QB Tyrod Taylor, DT Javon Kinlaw, and also went out and traded for Morgan Moses to compete for a starting job on the offensive line.

New York has the 10th overall pick but doesn't pick again until the fourth round. It will be interesting to see what they elect to do in the draft with limited early capital.

