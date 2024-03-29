Josh Allen separates 2024 NFL Draft WR prospects into two tiers as Bills ponder receiving help with 28th overall pick

Josh Allen has been one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL during the past few years with the Buffalo Bills. In addition to his sensational statistics, he is also only one of two quarterbacks, along with Patrick Mahomes, to win a playoff game in each of the past four seasons.

Most around the NFL are well aware of how dominant he is as a rusher, but he has also been one of the most successful deep-ball throwers. He has utilized Gabe Davis as his home-run threat but will need to adjust this year. Davis recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2024 NFL free-agency period.

After losing his WR2 this offseason, Josh Allen is hoping that the Bills may pursue a new wide receiver in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. He recently commented on the strength of this year's prospects at the position, claiming that three of them outperform the others.

"The top three guys - Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Marvin Harrison Jr. - they are three pretty great prospects," Allen said on The QB Room.

"Then you get to that second-ish tier of Brian Thomas, Adonai Mitchell, Keon Coleman, Troy Franklin, Xavier Worthy are all there. To watch these guys at the Combine, they are some big, fast, tall, heavy dudes. It's pretty impressive to watch."

Unless the Bills trade up, it's unlikely that they will get the opportunity to draft Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, or Marvin Harrison Jr.

All three of them are projected to be top 15 selections and the Bills don't pick until 28th overall. As Josh Allen pointed out, there should still be plenty of strong prospects to choose from if they do target the position early on in the draft.

Bills mock draft: Who could Josh Allen's Buffalo end up with?

Despite Josh Allen admitting his intrigue with the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts them to go in a different direction. The defensive line is another area of need for the Buffalo Bills, so the tool is expecting them to use each of their first two picks to address this hole.

With their third pick in Mock Draft, the Simulator finally got Allen a new receiver in Malachi Corley of the Western Kentucky Kentucky Hilltoppers.

While he doesn't have the same superstar potential as some of the top prospects, his athletic upside could be valuable in their offense to help replace Gabe Davis.