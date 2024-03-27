The New England Patriots are entering a new era following over two decades with Bill Belichick as the commander-in-chief. While the methods weren't working anymore, there's no denying how great Belichick was for the franchise - and Jerod Mayo's promotion to the head coach position only underlines the positive effects.

However... new year, same year. The Patriots had a massive amount of cap space, but they weren't aggressive enough to improve the roster with a quarterback possibly joining the team with the third overall pick. And Kay Adams was upset with their handling of the market since the new league year:

The Patriots are sitting here now with 47 million in cap space. What are you doing with that? That's the most in the NFL. No one has more to spend. And there are no big names left to sign. These are Jerod Mayo's words: 'We're gonna burn some cash' - well, you didn't. I don't know. Are they not going to get a quarterback? Are they going to trade back? Their offensive line is a disaster. They don't have a number-one wide receiver on the roster. If you're a draft prospect at the quarterback position, you're like 'Man, if they covered me that would've been nice'. But this is Justin Fields in Chicago part two. This team isn't anywhere near close to contending.

Which quarterback will the Patriots pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Unless a disaster occurs, the top three picks will all be quarterbacks - Caleb Williams is certain to go to the Chicago Bears, while the Washington Commanders will be able to pick between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Whoever survives will be the third overall pick - it's unclear, however, if the New England Patriots will be the ones to draft after head coach Jerod Mayo said that the team would look at all options. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants would jump at the opportunity.

The safe bet at this point would be Drake Maye. But we've seen New England make bold moves previously, and not all of them panned out. The answer will only come on draft day.