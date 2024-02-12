On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers fans in Las Vegas first had to endure their hearts being ripped out and then potentially running into Marshawn Lynch on the casino floor yelling profanities at them.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 after overtime at the Allegiant Stadium, Lynch hit the casino floor with a microphone. He asked unsuspecting people in 49ers jerseys whether they were fans of the team, and if they answered with an affirmative, he told them:

"F**k you."

Lynch even called one 49ers fan an "ugly motherf***er."

The retired running back's innocuous question, followed by surprise profanity, caught everyone he walked up to off-guard. To their credit, they all took it jokingly.

Marshawn Lynch spent most of his 12-year NFL career playing for the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers' divisional rivals. He was part of the iconic NFC Championship Game between the two teams, which ended with cornerback Richard Sherman's legendary postgame rant directed at then-49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Since then, the San Francisco 49ers have been to four NFC Conference Championship Games and have won two but failed to win the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on both occasions.

Kyle Shanahan explains 49ers questionable overtime decision

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers could have ended their Super Bowl drought on Sunday, but their bizarre decision in overtime severely hampered their chances.

After winning the coin flip, the 49ers opted to receive the ball. Per the new overtime rules, both teams possess the ball once. If the team that possesses the ball first fails to score a touchdown, the other team can win the game with a touchdown drive.

Logically, it makes sense to defer after winning the coin toss. However, the 49ers opted to receive the ball, settled for a field goal, and lost the game after Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs' offense down the field for a touchdown drive.

In the post-game press conference, Shanahan said,

"We just thought it would be better. We wanted the ball third. If both teams matched and scored, we wanted to be the ones who had the chance to go win. Got that field goal, so knew we had to hold them to at least a field goal, and if we did, then we thought it was in our hands after that."

The 49ers' defense had to hold the Chiefs to a field goal in overtime but gave up a touchdown and extended the franchise's wait for a Lombardi trophy to at least 30 years.