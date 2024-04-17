Bill Belichick shockingly failed to land a head coaching job ahead of the 2024 NFL season after parting ways with the New England Patriots. He was reportedly extremely close to becoming the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, but they pivoted to Raheem Morris instead. With all of the vacancies now full, he will likely need to wait until next year.

If he does decide to continue his career as a head coach next season, he is rumored to be closely connected to the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract and Belichick has reportedly been close friends with Jerry Jones for decades.

Mike Florio recently discussed this possibility during an episode of Pro Football Talk. He referenced how Jones' claims that the Cowboys are going "all-in" to win a Super Bowl ring could have something to do with their rumored plans surrounding Belichick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florio explained:

"Maybe they'll have Bill Belichick as the head coach? Maybe the 'step right up and give us your money' routine this year is to warp and bastardize the term 'all-in.' Next year, 'step right up and give us your money' is going to be 'we got Bill Belichick as our head coach.'"

Florio implied that Jones' claim that the Cowboys are going "all-in' this year could be a marketing move to sell more tickets. The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make any major moves during the 2024 NFL offseason and some of their best players are seeking contract extensions. This includes Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Zack Martin.

It's possible that the "all-in" strategy will be centered around bringing in Belichick next year when McCarthy's contract expires. It could also potentially explain why the Cowboys have declined to sign any of their superstars to new contracts this year.

Bill Belichick could be having an impact on Cowboys' quiet offseason

Bill Belichick

If Jerry Jones' plan is to hire Bill Belichick next year, as many rumors have recently suggested, it could explain why he has been so quiet during the 2024 NFL offseason so far. Declining to sign any of the top free agents this year, and also delaying contract extensions for their current superstars, could potentially be an effort to keep salary cap flexibility.

Belichick also served as the general manager for the Patriots, and while it's unclear if Jones would be willing to give up that role, he will likely at least want a say in roster decisions. If the Cowboys have already spent all of their salary cap money, it would be difficult for Belichick to theoretically put his personal touch on their roster construction next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback