NFL Analyst takes issue with Commanders' "dysfunctional" approach hosting Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and more on same day

The Washington Commanders hold the second-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. While they will have plenty of elite prospects to choose from, most around the NFL believe they will select their new starting quarterback.

Further fueling this idea is the fact that they are scheduled to host several of the top quarterback prospects at their facilities to analyze them. While this is a common strategy for most teams as the draft approaches, the Commanders are choosing to do it a bit differently.

Rather than hosting each of the prospects on their own separate days, Washington has instead decided to bring in four of the top options all on the same day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, analyst Mike Florio bashed the franchise for their plans during a recent episode of Pro Football Talk.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

"The Commanders are bringing in, for simultaneous visits, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. It seems dysfunctional to me on the surface to do that," Florio said.

"I feel like this just, 'Well, the owner is available this day, and he wants to meet with all of these guys. So this is the day that we want them all to be here.' Why would you dilute your ability to get maximum time, and just the opportunity to evaluate, you're trying to ealuate four guys at once?"

Florio argues that the commanders are doing themselves a disservice by bringing in four of them at once. They may not obtain all available information, which may lead to an informed decision on draft day.

If this happens, it might be a bad thing, because picking a quarterback near the top of any draft is often critical to a franchise's future.

Commanders projected to select Jayden Daniels in 2024 NFL Draft

Jayden Daniels

As the 2024 NFL Draft continues to inch closer, Jayden Daniels has emerged as the overwhelming favorite to be the Washington Commanders' pick at number two overall.

According to his betting line at the FanDuel Sportsbook, he is currently a (-300) favorite to be their selection after the Chicago Bears most likely take Caleb Williams with the first pick.

Drake Maye (+175) currently holds the second-highest odds, while JJ McCarthy (+1200) is a distant third-place finisher. This suggests that the oddsmakers are confident that Daniels will be picked second overall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback