Aaron Rodgers saw his first year with the New York Jets abruptly end in the 2023 NFL season. Just a couple of plays into their first game, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. This essentially put his attempts to find success away from the Green Bay Packers on hold for another year.

The veteran quarterback has spent most of the previous year rehabbing his injury after undergoing a progressive surgery. He is allegedly expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season and has reportedly been ramping up his workouts during the offseason in preparation for this.

Photos of Rodgers following an intensive cardio routine recently went viral on social media. In the pictures, he appeared to be struggling to catch his breath, in pain and possibly out of shape. Many NFL fans reacted on X/Twitter to the photos of the 40-year-old, who looks to bounce back from a major injury.

"Probably still winded from his running his mouth all season on multiple podcasts how he was gonna make a week 9 return," a troller tweeted.

"When the ayahuasca hits," another tweeted.

"Never seen someone work so hard to only play three games," another tweeted.

"Uncle Rico looks like he's getting a bit old for this," a fan tweeted.

"Why is he staging pap pictures? This looks like an SNL skit," a troller tweeted.

"Bro looks like a character from The Office," another fan jokinly tweeted.

"He is ready to hit the retirement center before Brady would. And Brady already retired but still able to play," a fan tweeted.

According to the New York Post, the photos were taken in a Los Angeles neighborhood in California. Rodgers was reportedly doing workouts with the USC Trojans football team, including running steps.

It's likely an encouraging sign for Jets fans to see him working so hard during the offseason. However, as fans pointed out on X, he may have a long way to go before he is back in football shape.

Aaron Rodgers is determined to make a comeback

During his time with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers would skip all their optional workouts and only show up for training camp. Now with the New York Jets, recovering from his Achilles injury, he plans to be completely involved leading up to the 2024 NFL season. The New York Post shared this update.

Rodgers commented on his situation:

"I was really thinking, 'This is it. You don't come back from this injury.' ... I'm excited about playing again, I love playing. I fell back in love with the game and then I had it taken away after four plays. I miss being out there, I love competing."

Per his recent statements, he looks determined and fully committed to returning for the upcoming season. If successful, he will look to end the Jets' active playoff drought, the longest of any team in the NFL.