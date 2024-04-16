Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won his second MVP this past season. He had one of the best seasons last year of any quarterback, leading the Ravens to the AFC Championship.

As he prepares for his seventh season in the NFL, Jackson has been putting in the work this off-season and looks slimmer.

Last night, pictures of the Ravens quarterback did rounds on the internet of his physique. He looks noticeably slimmer than he did two years ago and looks a little lighter.

Here's a picture of the transformation:

Of course, fans had some comical replies on social media comparing Lamar Jackson's frame.

Some said he went from Derrick Henry to current wide receiver Rashod Bateman, while others pointed out that he will wreak havoc with Henry in the backfield, being slimmer and quicker.

"Bro went from Derrick Henry to rookie Lamar," one fan said.

"He looking like Louisville Lamar he finna be shaking folks out they cleats lmfaoooo," another fan wrote.

"Speedy Lamar with the 450+ lb back field bout to be a problem," one fan wrote.

While some joked about Jackson sliming down and thinking it's better for him, other fans on social media posted some concerns they have of the quarterback dropping down in weight.

While Jackson appeared to look 'heavier' last season, it allowed him to play injury-free the entire season. Fans think that his dropping down in weight could make him more injury-prone, being smaller and taking more blows to the body.

"He can pack on muscle fast. You could see it going from his last game in the regular season to the playoffs where he was absolutely jacked. Not concerned at all in April," one fan wrote.

"Not sure how I feel about this. We better be investing heavily in the OL in this draft," one concerned fan wrote.

"Lamar probably watched the AFC Championship game film and was like, "I need to get my speed back, I left at least 2 TDs on the field," one fan said.

Cam Newton picked Lamar Jackson as the next quarterback to win a Super Bowl

Although he hasn't won one yet, Cam Newton has pegged Lamar Jackson to become the next quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, Newton thinks if Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can escape winning some ugly games, then they can win the big game.

He said:

"I think the one thing that Lamar and the Ravens organziation just has to figure out is how to win the ugly games," said Newton. "It's one of them situations when I look at Lamar, it's like 'Bro, stop thinking.' Find a way to win the ugly games and we can talk about the other stuff later."

The Ravens are one of many contenders in the AFC heading into the 2024 season. Jackson is coming off his second MVP, and the Ravens won the AFC North with a 13-4 record.

Do you think Lamar Jackson can win a Super Bowl this year with the Baltimore Ravens?

