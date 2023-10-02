New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is known to keep his composure, even during pressure-packed moments. Watch him during the most recent season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, and you’ll know he’s a predominantly calm operator.

However, emotions got the best of him during the Jets’ Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, allowing their Sunday Night Football opponents to preserve a 23-20 win. However, NFL fans are saying he might have a point about complaining.

Robert Saleh got furious about a controversial holding call

With over four minutes left in regulation, the Kansas City Chiefs were staring at a third-and-20 situation from the New York Jets’ 40-yard line. With so many yards to cover, the Chiefs called for a passing play.

However, Jets cornerback Michael Carter II read Patrick Mahomes’ intention to throw the ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Carter II gave the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player what could have been his third interception of the game. The defensive back returned the ball to their 32-yard line for an 18-yard gain. Unfortunately, the interception was nullified after an official called a defensive holding call on Sauce Gardner.

Last season’s Defensive Rookie of the Year was the one shadowing Valdes-Scantling in the play. However, replays showed that Robert Saleh has a point that it could have been a non-call. Unfortunately for the Jets, the Chiefs took advantage of that penalty by running the clock out, preserving a 23-20 victory.

Mahomes sealed the victory by running for a first down on a third-and-eight from the Jets’ 11-yard line. After the play, Saleh was livid with the official who called the holding penalty on Gardner. He was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for his demeanor.

But after seeing the play in contention, several football fans are in support of Saleh, with one commenting:

“Don't blame him... These refs need to be held accountable for game-changing mistakes...”

Another one said:

“W coach”

Here are other reactions to what these football fans think of as a justifiable complaint by Robert Saleh.

Saleh declined to address the contentious call after the game. However, he and his team have more questions than answers after dropping to 1-3.

Robert Saleh and the Jets were in the game

What’s frustrating for Saleh is that they had a chance to win that Sunday Night Football game with Taylor Swift in attendance. While the Chiefs stormed to a 17-0 lead, Zach Wilson started playing inspired football to bring the Jets back into the game.

New York’s AFC squad tied the game at 20 following Wilson’s touchdown pass to Allen Lazard and a subsequent point-after by Greg Zuerlein. Harrison Butker converted a field goal to give Kansas City what turned out to be the game-winning points.

But a lot can still happen with four minutes left before the penalty on Gardner. That’s why Saleh was furious because, to him, the referees ruined their chance to win at home in prime time.