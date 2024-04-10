Patriots Super Bowl champ claims players "won't fear for their lives" under Jerod Mayo, unlike Bill Belichick era

The New England Patriots promoted Jerod Mayo to become their next head coach ahead of the 2024 NFL season. He will face the huge task of replacing the legendary Bill Belichick, who parted ways with the team during the summer.

In addition to being one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, Belichick has also been known for his unique approach to coaching. He has been said to have a no-nonsense style and is believed to be extremely demanding of all of his players.

Former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan recently discussed what it was like to play for Belichick and how things could be different going forward with Mayo. He did so during a recent appearance on an Up & Adams episode.

"I can't even imagine what the meeting room was like on Monday when they came back to the offseason with someone else standing up in front of that room, and everyone probably not like actually fearing for their life to be called on by Bill," Hogan said.

"So I'm sure that Jerod had a little bit more of a laid back approach, or maybe he did."

When asked by Kay Adams what the biggest change in the meeting rooms for the players will be with Mayo replacing Belichick, Hogan said that they will most likely feel relieved. Belichick was said to put players on the spot during meetings and harshly call them out if they didn't respond the way he expected.

While Jerod Mayo has been with Bill Belichick for a long time, Chris Hogan believes that he will bring a much different coach. The change was probably necessary after the Patriots' disastrous 2023 NFL season, so a new era will begin with a major change in leadership after more than two decades.

Jerod Mayo headlines a new era for the Patriots

Following his playing career as a linebacker for the New England Patriots, Jerod Mayo was hired by the franchise in 2019 to coach the position. He has spent the past five years in this role, contributing to the team making it into the NFL playoffs twice during that time.

Despite his relative inexperience with coaching, including never being an assistant head coach or defensive coordinator, Robert Kraft felt comfortable enough to promote him to their head coach when Bill Belichick departed.

The Patriots appear headed for a rebuilding phase, so Mayo should have the opportunity to put his own stamp on the new direction of the franchise.

Among the many changes expected in New England in this new era is revising their quarterback situation.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have failed to secure a spot as a long-term starter, so the Patriots may choose to use their third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to address this.

Jerod Mayo should have a major influence on this selection, which will likely impact the future of the franchise.