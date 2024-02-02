Davante Adams finished the 2023 NFL season with 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. While those are solid numbers, it’s a down season for the All-Pro wideout compared to his numbers from the previous year (1,516 yards, 14 touchdowns).

The shaky relationship between former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and his players might have affected Adams’ production. However, the franchise has cleaned house after firing McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler, and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi.

The Raiders have swiftly replaced those three, with Antonio Pierce becoming the full-time head coach after taking over from McDaniels as interim. Likewise, Tom Telesco will remain in the AFC West as Raiders general manager.

Finally, they will hire Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. It’s a move that had one concerned fan saying:

“Pray for Devante Adams”

That fan also shared an image of DeAndre Hopkins’ route chart in a 2020 Arizona Cardinals game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, NFL analyst Dylan Powell stated:

“My only question is how will Davante Adams acclimate to the horizontal raid??”

Below are other reactions about Davante Adams regarding Kliff Kingsbury’s hiring.

Before becoming the Cardinals head coach, Kingsbury was Patrick Mahomes’ head coach at Texas Tech. However, he only had two winning seasons in six years and lost two bowl games.

In the NFL, he had one playoff appearance in four seasons with Arizona, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 Wild Card Round. The Cardinals also limped their way from a 7-0 start to an 11-6 finish before the postseason.

Kingsbury reportedly booked a one-way ticket to Thailand after getting fired by the Cardinals, showing no coaching interest last year.

Kliff Kingsbury’s hiring might make Davante Adams playing with Caleb Williams a reality

Kingsbury did coach last year, joining Lincoln Riley as a senior offensive analyst at the University of Southern California. He had a hand in Caleb Williams’ success, helping him become a top quarterback prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft.

But to make the Davante Adams-Caleb Williams connection happen, the Raiders must trade for the top pick in the draft. Experts agree that Williams will be the first player off the board after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy and throwing for 30 touchdowns last year.

The Raiders are drafting 13th in the first round, 12 spots after the Chicago Bears. If they want to reunite Williams with Kingsbury, they must give up several picks and some key players.