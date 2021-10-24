Russell Wilson injury: Seahawks QB could be back sooner than expected

The timeline for Russell Wilson's impending return is becoming more evident as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback continues his rehab.

The quarterback underwent surgery after suffering two injuries—an extensor tendon rupture and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint—in his middle finger during a Thursday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

The Seahawks placed Wilson on injured reserve five days later, meaning he would miss a minimum of three games.

The injury snapped Wilson's streak of 149 consecutive regular-season starts to begin his career, which was the longest active streak in the NFL.

At the time, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated the following:

Russ had a very successful surgery, and we're really happy with all of the reports. We don't have any timelines for you at all right now. He's in really good spirits and really active today as much as he can around us and all that. [I am] Really happy for the results of the initial part of it.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend that Wilson will have the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week, meaning he has a shot at an immediate return from injured reserve.

Wilson is eligible for a return in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Seahawks struggling without Wilson

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith stepped in to replace Wilson against the Rams. Even though he did not have poor numbers (17 passes attempted, ten completions, 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception), his performance was not enough to secure a win for the Seahawks.

Since Wilson's injury, the Seahawks have played only one game, a 20-23 loss in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Smith attempted 32 passes, completing 23 for 209 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

In about a game and a half, Smith has been a solid and competent veteran. Unfortunately, due to Seahawks defensive problems, that is not enough. The team needs a quarterback who can mask their defensive issues and win games by himself. That is Wilson.

So unquestionably, Hawks fans will be smiling from ear to ear after reading that Wilson will be back on the field sooner rather than later.

