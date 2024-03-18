Defensive end Chase Young is now a member of the New Orleans Saints after agreeing to a one-year, $13 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Young, who started last season on the Washington Commanders roster where he played seven games (started six) and grabbed 5.0 sacks, found his way to the San Francisco 49ers as he was traded in a bid to get his career back on track.

Young, who played 12 games (including playoffs) and notched 3.5 sacks, now finds himself on another team in the Saints.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan is happy Young isn't with the 49ers and wrote that 'he can go be lazy' somewhere else.

"He can go be lazy for another team and take plays off."

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their thoughts on Chase Young's move to New Orleans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans aren't exactly thrilled with Chase Young heading to New Orleans, with the big sticking point being his $13 million salary for one year.

Chase Young hoping to revitalize his career with the Saints

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

After his rookie season, which saw him total 7.5 sacks and win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year along with being named to the Pro Bowl, Young hasn't hit the same heights since.

His ACL injury along with other injury issues have no doubt played a big part, but he showed last season with the Commanders that he's still got plenty left in the tank.

Young grabbed 5.0 sacks in seven games, which was a great return as he was playing for a new contract in Washington, but he was then traded to the 49ers.

Now with the Saints, the thought is that Young can re-establish himself as a good pass rusher for New Orleans and help transform their defense.

Fans aren't sold on Young joining New Orleans, but one way he can get onside is by playing well from the outset.