"This is wild", "Holy Sh*t": CFB fans amazed by BGSU coach Scot Loeffler's latest NFL move

Bowling Green State University head coach Scot Loeffler just jumped ship to the NFL, and fans reacted to the news on X. The University announced on Friday that Loeffler had accepted a coaching position in the NFL with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Don’t the Eagles feel badly for doing this?" one fan wrote.

"IMO, he had 1 year left to go anyway, 7 wins and a bowl loss should not be the standard," another fan wrote.

"Noooooooooo. Good luck coach, you'll be missed. Go BG!" one BGSU fan said.

"Hate to see him leave BG but wish him the best in his new role with the Eagles," another fan said.

Ad

Loeffler had been with Bowling Green since 2019 and only managed to string together winning seasons in his last two seasons, going 7-6 in both 2023 and 2024. Of those six seasons, the veteran coach led Bowling Green to three bowl game appearances, all of which ended in defeat.

Now, Loeffler departs the only head coaching job of his career in favor of an NFL opportunity with Philadelphia, leaving his all-time head coaching record at 27-41. This isn't Loeffler's first quarterback coaching gig in the NFL. He served as the quarterbacks coach with the Detroit Lions in 2008, for a quarterback room that featured the likes of Dan Orlovsky, Daunte Culpepper, and Jon Kitna.

Ad

Scot Loeffler joins defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles

Scot Loeffler - Source: Imagn

Scot Loeffler not only enters a situation where he'll be serving as the quarterbacks coach for the defending Super Bowl champions in the NFL, but he'll also be coaching the reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts. Hurts had one of the best games of his career in New Orleans against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Hurts also ran the ball 11 times for 72 yards and a score. Hurts led the Eagles in both passing yards and rushing yards on the night before hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy alongside his teammates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins