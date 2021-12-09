"What do I think? I mean, abso-f–king-lutely" - Tom Brady had a brilliant reaction to Randy Moss' potential Patriots trade

Tom Brady's new ESPN+ docuseries is baring it all for the NFL. Every episode is giving little tidbits to the NFL zeitgeist that few people knew prior from the man himself. In the most recent episode, Brady talked about how Randy Moss ended up in New England, according to Patriots Wire.

Tom Brady and Randy Moss: What led to Moss arriving in New England?

Brady told the story himself. Brady was staying in a hotel and preparing for a game in Minnesota. Moss, unhappy with the situation he was dealing with in Oakland with the Raiders, took the initiative to fly to Minnesota on his own. He tracked down Brady and met with him in secret.

He showed up uninvited and, essentially, while standing in Brady's doorway, told the quarterback he wanted to be in New England. The meeting was only a few minutes long but served as the preamble to the eventual move for the Patriots. Brady was lost as to why he was chosen to be the secret meeting place.

In the offseason, Bill Belichick later told Brady that the Patriots were looking at getting Randy Moss. Belichick asked Brady what he thought about the move, and Brady was giddy at the idea.

“So that offseason came, and I got a phone call from Coach Belichick,” Brady said on ESPN+. “He said, ‘We’re thinking of trading for Randy. What do you think?’ I was like, ‘What do I think? I mean, abso-(expletive)-lutely.’”

Was it the meeting that sold Brady on Randy Moss, or was Brady already sold on the idea before the move was floated? Either way, it didn't hurt as Moss ended up in New England, and the rest is history.

Brady's giddiness translated to the field as he went on to have the second-greatest yards per attempt average of his career and the highest up to that point. The Patriots went undefeated that season until they ran into Eli Manning. To this day, Brady's 50 touchdowns in 2007 are a career record.

Even with Brady's multitude of weapons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback was only able to get within 10 touchdowns of that total. Put simply, Randy Moss unlocked the offense for Brady in a way that hasn't been duplicated since. With Brady getting on in years, the chances of a repeat are shrinking by the day.

