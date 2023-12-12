"Tommy DeVito bailed out Saquon Barkley": Giants QB hailed by fans after leading comeback win vs Packers on MNF

Tommy DeVito saved Saquon Barkley's blushes as the Giants won 24-22 against the Packers on Monday Night Football. Green Bay had been poor and were trailing in the fourth quarter. They had missed a field goal and the game looked to be there for New York's taking.

But late in the game, Saquon Barkley made a phenomenal run. He broke tackles and made his way upfield but tripped and fell, losing the football in the process. That allowed the Packers to recover it and return it to a field position to their advantage. Jordan Love took the maximum out of the opportunity as he converted a 21-16 deficit to a 22-21 lead with just 1:33 left on the clock.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Enter Tommy DeVito to save the day for the Giants and Saquon Barkley against the Packers

That is when Tommy DeVito came in. The Giants quarterback, who only got his chance to come and play after Daniel Jones was ruled out, had just over 90 seconds to work his magic. He did so with a couple of short completions as Green Bay dropped into zone coverage, before drawing them on man coverage and finishing a long completion to Wan'Dale Robinson to get them in field goal range.

They safely ran down the clock to kick the three points and secure a 24-22 win. It was a mammoth victory and fans were immediately full of praise for their quarterback. They also saluted him for saving Saquon Barkley the embarassment of losing this game. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to air their thoughts. Here are some of the responses.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Saquon Barkley praises Tommy DeVito right after the game, calls him the "Real Deal"

Saquon Barkley was seen on broadcast looking mightily relieved as the ball soared through the sticks for the walk-off field goal. And after the game, he himself priased Tommy DeVito, saying,

"I didn't know he [DeVito] could run like that. That throw he made to Isaiah [Hodgins] in the back of the endzone (for the quarterback's only passing touchdown in this game)... He's a heck of player. He's the real deal!"

Expand Tweet

And the running back is not wrong. The quarterback had 71 rushing yards, completed 17 of his 21 passes, including all four in the final two minutes. He has now won three games on the bounce, which is more than Daniel Jones had won in the entire season. Much like the New England Patriots found Tom Brady after Drew Bledsoe's injury, perhaps the Giants have lucked out similarly.