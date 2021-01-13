Who won the College Football Playoffs National Championship in 2021?

On Monday, January 11, 2021 the Alabama Crimson Tide proved to the world that they are college football's most dominant program, by beating Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24.

The Crimson Tide were led by their three-headed monster of Devonta Smith, Mac Jones, and Najee Harris. In the 2021 College Football Playoffs National Championship game, the Alabama defense set the stage for their high powered offense.

Alabama proved once again that they are the most dominant program in football

Alabama's defense forced two straight three and outs on the Ohio State Buckeyes offense. Those three and outs led to 14 straight points for Alabama before halftime. The Alabama defense was led by Christian Barmore who put together one of the best games in his career.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED??? 13-0 PERFECTION!!! pic.twitter.com/DRuotkoVz8 — Barstool Bama National Champions 🏆 (@BarstoolAlabama) January 12, 2021

Ohio State kept it close until late in the second quarter when Alabama started to pull away. Coming into the National Championship, Ohio State knew they would have to match Alabama touchdown for touchdown. Field goals were not going to help the Buckeyes complete the upset.

2020-2021 Alabama Crimson: Best College Football Team ever?

Offensively the Alabama Crimson Tide may have all the pieces to be the best offensive team of all time. Their offensive line is massive and gives Mac Jones forever to throw. They have the best running back in college football in Najee Harris, as well as the best wide receiver and player in college football in Devonta Smith.

Since 2014, there have been 9 instances of a player hitting 200 receiving yards in the 1st half



DeVonta Smith has 3 of those♨️ pic.twitter.com/IY8CBNJv4a — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

Mac Jones won the Davey O'Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for the Crimson Tide in 2020. Alabama scored in every quarter in all their games this season except for two games. They also scored 30+ points in every game in the 2020 season.

In the National Championship game, they reached 35 points before halftime against the Buckeyes. The Crimson Tide did not look back and continued to pile on the points. They came out of halftime and outscored the Buckeyes 17-7 leading to their 52-24 blowout victory over Ohio.

What's next for Alabama after their 2021 National Championship victory?

Alabama will many key pieces of their football team to the NFL Draft. One thing that Alabama does better than anyone else in college football is recruiting and are the perfect example of next man up.

Year in and year out Alabama has the top recruiting classes. Nick Saban doesn't rebuild he just reloads for the next season. Alabama will reload on offense and defense for the 2021 college football season and make another run at a National Championship.

Advertisement

Alabama signed the best class in the history of recruiting rankings in 2021, just in case you're wondering when this is going to end. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 12, 2021

The Crimson Tide already lead the 2021-2022 National Championship odds over Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State. With the pieces being placed into starting roles next season and the new recruits coming in. It definitely makes Alabama the favorites for next year's National Championship game.