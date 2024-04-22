Why is Robert Kraft pulling donations from Columbia University? Patriots owner 'not comfortable' supporting prestigious institution

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been a generous donor to Columbia University. However, due to recent protests at the New York City campus, Kraft, who graduated from the university in 1963. will stop donating.

The reason for Kraft's drastic step is the ongoing Pro Palestine protests within the campus. Kraft is of the view that these protests represent a dangerous environment for the students and staff from a Jewish background.

The university opened the Kraft Center for Jewish Student Life through Robert Kraft's donations in 2000. In 2007, Columbia University named an athletic field after Kraft, per CBS News.

Kraft released a statement through the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

"I am deeply saddened at the virulent hate that continues to grow on campus and throughout our country," Kraft said. "I am no longer confident that Columbia can protect its students and staff and I am not comfortable supporting the university until corrective action is taken."

Kraft also talked about his time on the campus.

"It was through the full academic scholarship Columbia gave me that I was able to attend college and get my start in life and for that I have been tremendously grateful," Kraft said. "However, the school I love so much - the one that welcomed me and provided me with so much opportunity - is no longer an institution I recognize."

Kraft's open message to the university management comes after the sixth day of protests at the campus.

The issue at hand for Robert Kraft

The protesters at Columbia University demanded an immediate ceasefire from the Israeli military against Gaza in the Middle East. The protesters also demanded that the university divest from Israel.

Per CBS News, even though more than 100 arrests have been made due to the protests, an amicable situation is not in sight.

Jewish students and staff have resorted to working virtually from home.