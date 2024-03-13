NFL Free Agency 2024: Ranking top 5 WRs available ft. Odell Beckham Jr., Calvin Ridley

A top-notch WR could be the difference between a playoff berth and a regular-season collapse. Wide receivers are critical to every serious NFL team and are well compensated for their efforts.

This article will highlight five unsigned pass catchers ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Your favorite team should take a look at our list.

Top five WRs available in 2024 NFL Free Agency

Here's a look at five top-notch wide receivers still available in free agency:

5. Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas was meant to be the next great New Orleans Saints wide receiver, but bad luck with injuries had other ideas. Thomas can still get the job done when fit, and a team could use him as a WR2 in the upcoming season.

Thomas has experience playing with an eclectic list of quarterbacks, so his next move should be without systematic issues.

4. Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel has a skill set similar to that of San Francisco 49ers pass catcher Deebo Samuel. Both players can play as wide receivers and running backs, an essential asset in today's NFL.

Deebo Samuel is an important piece for the 49ers, while Curtis Samuel is looking for a new club. Any team that wants an affordable and durable Swiss army knife player should consider Curtis Samuel in free agency.

3. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. might never be the dominant, skillful, and daring pass catcher he was in New York. However, last season, the former Pro Bowler still showed that he can make the odd highlight play when he feels like it.

Odell Beckham Jr. can be a WR1 in the right situation. It might not be on a contender, but you must recognize a player as talented as the former LSU standout.

2. Marquise Brown

After he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Marquise Brown did not live up to the lofty expectations. Fans and analysts expected that he and Kyler Murray would run it back like the Oklahoma days.

However, neither of them could kick off the partnership due to injuries. Brown is now a free agent, and he'll need to pick his never franchise carefully, considering his barren last couple of years in the league.

1. Calvin Ridley

There's currently a bidding war for the speedy wide receiver. Calvin Ridley wasn't fantastic in his first season back from suspension, but teams still understand that his skill set has a lot of untapped potential.

A fit and focused Ridley would be an asset for any team that signs him in free agency. He should add a lot to a well-oiled offense.