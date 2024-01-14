NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Cowboys vs Packers in Wildcard Round Playoff Game?

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys get to face off in one of the more interesting playoff matchups. The up-and-coming Packers head to Dallas to take on the strong and potentially finally in "their year" Cowboys.

It's Mike McCarthy's reunion with Green Bay and it's a rematch of the infamous Dez Bryant game. As is the case with most teams this time of year, neither is fully healthy. Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: NFL+

TV: FOX

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

The game will be decided by many factors, but the injuries each side is dealing with cannot be underestimated. They played a role in the previous two playoff games and could impact this one as well. Here's what we know about everyone's status right now.

Dallas Cowboys Inactives for Wildcard Weekend

Currently, the Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy. The only player currently on the injury report with a designation of Questionable is backup QB Cooper Rush. He's battling an illness.

Aside from him, other players do have various ailments. None of them are expected to miss the game as a result, but the following players are banged up:

Eric Scott (CB)

Matt Waletzko (T)

Asim Richards (T)

Jalen Brooks (WR)

Trey Lance (emergency third QB)

Tyrus Wheat (LB)

Viliami Fehoko Jr. (DL)

The Cowboys are in good shape, though Deuce Vaughn and Leighton Vander Esch are among those still on Injured Reserve. Others are nursing injuries but the team should be pretty healthy for their home playoff game.

Green Bay Packers Inactives for Wildcard Weekend

Conversely, the Green Bay Packers are dealing with more injuries. Jaire Alexander is questionable with a shoulder and ankle injury. AJ Dillon is doubtful with thumb and neck injuries. Christian Watson's hamstring injury has him questionable once again as well.

Christian Watson is Questionable for the Packers today

Aside from those players, everyone else should play. They do, however, have some injuries that cropped up over the week in practice:

AJ Dillon, RB

Benny Sapp III, S

Brenton Cox Jr., LB

Caleb Jones, OT

Malik Heath, CB

David Long Jr, CB

All of these NFL stars should be in the lineup and fully ready to go, as they're without a designation ahead of the biggest game of the year for both of these teams.