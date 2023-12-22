Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Latest on Ravens WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has enjoyed a productive 2023 season. The former Pro Bowler has featured in over 10 games in a regular season for the first time since 2019, and he's part of a Super Bowl contender in Baltimore. While Beckham Jr. isn't his usual electric self on most nights, he's getting the job done as a fringe pass catcher for the Ravens.

Heading into Week 16, let's look at Beckham Jr.'s injury status, what happened to the one-time Super Bowl champ, and his likely return date.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Update

According to the Baltimore Ravens official website, Odell Beckham Jr. missed Thursday's training due to an illness. The LSU alum was absent from the team's first training session of the week and was tagged DNP in the team's injury report.

Beckham Jr. isn't the only Baltimore Ravens wide receiver who had issues with training on Thursday. Rookie star Zay Flowers was a limited participant on Thursday, a day after missing Wednesday's practice session. According to reports, Flowers is dealing with a foot issue.

Other Ravens, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Marcus Williams were limited.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr.?

This week, Beckham Jr. was unwell after his one-catch performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, that wasn't Beckham's fault, as the Ravens coaching staff elected to employ a rush offense in their Week 15 matchup.

The nature of the illness and its severity were not made known so one can only speculate and wait for further updates.

The only other Raven to miss Thursday's practice was cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who is dealing with a concussion. The rest of the squad is reasonably healthy, as the 2023 regular season ends with them already punching in their postseason ticket. What's next is for the franchise to attempt to secure the first seed in a super-open AFC Conference.

When will Odell Beckham Jr. return?

Barring any unforeseen events, Odell Beckham Jr. should make a return for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Ravens and 49ers have 11-3 records heading into the game, and there's a lot at stake in the matchup.

Brock Purdy of the 49ers and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens are the current MVP favorites, and a blowout win for either side might be enough to convince voters.

At the moment, Beckham Jr. has two more opportunities to practice ahead of Monday's game. If Beckham Jr. plays on Monday, he'll hope his team employs a more pass-heavy game plan.

Either way, a 519 receiving yards and three touchdowns season is pretty good for a third-string wideout coming back from a year and a half out with injury.