Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Latest on Ravens WR for Week 9 Fantasy Football

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is once again an injury concern for his team heading into Week 9 after missing two games this season due to an ankle issue. The star receiver did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Coach John Harbaugh made it plain during Wednesday's press briefing that there is "nothing to really report that's concerning" about the receiver's absence. Reading into the meaning of this statement, one might conclude that Beckham's injury is minor, and he may practice later this week before his team's Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Beckham inked a one-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens following his recovery from an ACL injury that kept him out of action in 2022. The wide receiver has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and since making his Baltimore debut, the problem has reappeared.

Despite not scoring a touchdown this season, Beckham has been a great addition to the Ravens' offense alongside rookie receiver Zay Flowers.

Although the season is still early, the 30-year-old WR should improve if he can resolve his fitness problems. Thankfully for Beckham, he was spared a major injury after being on the receiving end of a significant blow in Week 8, but there are still some questions regarding his fitness for Week 9.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr.?

During the Baltimore Ravens' 31-24 Week 8 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Odell Beckham had a stomach contusion.

In the third quarter of that game, safety Budda Baker leaped up to divert a throw and appeared to catch the receiver in the stomach with his lower body, causing Beckham to leave the field.

Odell Beckham was marked as questionable to return for the match right away. Before he departed the field in Week 8, he had not caught any of his four targets.

Given that Beckham had shoulder problems noted on the injury report, it seems unlikely that it was the stomach contusion that prevented him from practicing on Wednesday.

While he could exercise fully on Friday, Beckham also had a shoulder ailment that was included on the injury report last Thursday, prior to Week 8. To find out how the former Super Bowl champion is feeling ahead of Sunday's game, we will be awaiting news from Baltimore's Thursday practice.

When will Odell Beckham return?

Although Odell Beckham did not practice with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, it is still possible that he will play in the team's Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Beckham is anticipated to start for the Ravens on Sunday if he returns to practice on Thursday or Friday. All eyes will be on Baltimore's next injury report as fans scamper to know whether the former New York Giants player can play in Week 9.

Beckham has averaged 27 receiving yards per game with 14 catches for 162 yards in the six games he has played this season.

