Re-grading Seahawks' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for John Schneider?

It would seem fitting to evaluate the performance of the 2023 draft class in their inaugural season in the NFL as the Seattle Seahawks get ready for the 2024 draft.

Some of the players in the 2023 draft class turned out to be worth their draft position, despite the fact that the Seahawks concluded the season with a 9-8 record, failing to reach the playoffs. For others, there's still plenty of room for improvement.

We have ranked each Seahawks rookie below, based on their production from the previous season and their draft status before then.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Full list of Seahawks' draft picks in 2023

Devon Witherspoon, cornerback, Illinois

Grade: A

Devon Witherspoon quickly made a name for himself in college and showed the Seattle Seahawks that he was definitely worth their No. 5 overall pick.

Witherspoon won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in just his third game, measuring up to the buzz that surrounded him prior to the draft. He ranked third among rookies with 10 pass breakups and fifth with 65 solo tackles despite missing three games due to injury.

Witherspoon possesses every quality needed to contribute for years to come at every level of the defense. He began wrecking havoc for the Seahawks last season in a number of ways right away and was among the candidates for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season.

Expand Tweet

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver, Ohio State

Grade: B

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was unable to participate in the last few weeks of training camp due to a wrist injury. He then struggled to establish himself as a member of the Seattle Seahawks offense during the first month of the season.

However, when he played, JSN showed that he could play even in a pinch and make tough receptions. He should see more opportunities with a new offensive scheme.

Smith-Njigba was quarterback Geno Smith's go-to guy whenever he's on the field, and he recorded 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns to show for it. The receiver is loaded with resources to flourish in the NFL, and in 2024, he should be able to surpass the production of his rookie campaign.

Expand Tweet

Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Grade: F

Derick Hall was not successful in his first year in the NFL, despite his excellent athleticism. Hall recorded three tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and no sacks while playing in all 17 games at full fitness.

Hall should still have a lot of playing time left with the Seahawks, and his poor performance in his first campaign does not always portend a dire future for him. That being said, he clearly failed in his first year.

Zach Charbonnet, running back, UCLA

Grade: B-

After selecting Kenneth Walker III in 2022, the Seattle Seahawks shocked many by selecting a running back in the second round of the 2023 draft with Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA.

Charbonnet was used as a depth outlet, rushing for 462 yards on 108 carries. He started two games when Walker was sidelined due to injury, the first against the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving and then Dallas Cowboys the following week, two of the NFL's top defenses. Charbonnet totaled 107 yards on 33 rushes in the two games.

Fans will be hoping that Charbonnet will be ready in 2024 because it appears that the team will need him going forward.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Bradford, guard, LSU

Grade: F

Anthony Bradford—who was not expected to start at right guard for the Seahawks in 2023—was elevated to the starting lineup after Phil Haynes suffered an injury. Bradford had to play more than the Seahawks had likely anticipated due to Hayne's injury.

The player occasionally demonstrated that he is powerful and large enough to stop the run, but his pass protection was just awful.

Seattle supporters will be hoping that Bradford gained sufficient experience in his first season and can apply it swiftly in his sophomore year.

Cameron Young, defensive tackle, Mississippi State

Grade: C

It is likely that Cameron Young was disappointed not to have had more time to demonstrate his skills on the field. Still, he was about as efficient as some starters in the short time he had, which is an intriguing prospect.

Mike Morris, defensive end, Michigan

Grade - Nil

Mike Morris played in the season opener for the Seahawks, but he left the game with a shoulder injury and didn't play for the rest of the campaign.

Morris will now aim for a breakthrough year of 2024. Fortunately, he spent a year of his college career playing for Mike Macdonald, so the new head coach in Seattle should know exactly how to utilize him.

Olusegun Oluwatimi, center, Michigan

Grade: C-

The Seattle Seahawks' starting center last season, Evan Brown, was mainly unimpressive. Olu Oluwatimi still didn't receive enough opportunities to play during his first season, which surprised a lot of fans.

All eyes will be able to examine Oluwatimi more closely when the 2024 campaign begins, as he is expected to have a bigger role.

Expand Tweet

Jerrick Reed II, safety, New Mexico

Grade: B

Jerrick Reed II tore his ACL and was out for the remainder of the season in November, during a 17-16 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The sixth-round selection was third in the league in special teams tackles up to Week 11.

Reed will be an important addition to Seattle's powerful defensive group going forward, which already has guys like Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, if he can maintain improving on special team plays in addition to his defensive development.

Expand Tweet

Kenny McIntosh, running back, Georgia

Grade: Nil

After making an impression on the Seahawks during training camp, Kenny McIntosh suffered a leg injury prior to the start of the season and struggled to recover. When he did return, it was just for three appearances; even in those games, he did not see much action.