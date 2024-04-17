Regrading Titans' 2023 draft picks: How many hits and misses did Ran Carthon have?

The Tennessee Titans had a decent 2023 NFL season, even though the franchise couldn't make the playoffs. The Titans are a rebuilding team, as evidenced by the departure of franchise stars and longtime coach Mike Vrabel.

This article will examine the performances of the Titans' rookies in 2023. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Full list of Titans' draft picks in 2023

Here's a look at how the Tennessee Titans' 2023 draft picks performed in the just-concluded season:

Round 1, Pick 11 - Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Grade: B+

Peter Skoronski was a day-one starter at Tennessee despite going from a left tackle in college to playing left guard in the NFL. Skoronski started 14 games and missed a paltry three outings due to a ruptured appendix.

Skoronski showed enough in year one to be considered one of the league's better offensive lineman prospects. He's a fine player with loads of potential that can contribute to the protection of the next player the Titans drafted in 2023.

Round 2, Pick 33 - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Grade: B

Will Levis suffered one of the more embarrassing falls in recent draft history; he went from a projected lottery pick to being selected in the second round.

However, that may be the best thing about his early NFL career, as he fell into the laps of a Titans franchise that needed a new and young quarterback. Levis took over the starting job from Ryan Tannehill before the midpoint of the 2023 season and has showcased his potential in the starting role. If his chemistry with DeAndre Hopkins is anything to go by, then Tennessee has themselves a future star at QB.

Round 3, Pick 81 - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Grade: B

Tyjae Spears amassed over 800 yards of offense (453 rushing, 385 receiving). He was a solid backup for the since-departed Derrick Henry and should be key to the new Tennessee passing-centric play style.

Round 5, Pick 147 - Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

Grade: C+

Josh Whyle's season ended with an injury, but he was impressive in the games that he did play. He looks like a solid pass-catching and blocking tight end for the foreseeable future.

Round 6, Pick 186 - Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

Grade: C+

Jaelyn Duncan got his chance to play due to numerous injuries to Tennessee's offensive line. He was impressive in the games he starred in and should improve in his sophomore season.

Round 7, Pick 228 - Colton Dowell, WR, Tennessee-Martin

Grade: C

Colton Dowell was solid as a backup wide receiver and has cemented his spot on the depth chart ahead of year two.

How many draft picks do the Titans have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Tennessee has eight picks in the upcoming NFL draft. They are:

Round 1, Pick 7

Round 2, Pick 38

Round 4, Pick 106

Round 5, Pick 146 (from the Minnesota Vikings)

Round 6, Pick 182

Round 7, Pick 221 (from the Carolina Panthers)

Round 7, Pick 242 (from the Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7, Pick 252 (from the Kansas City Chiefs)

