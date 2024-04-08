NFL Rumors: Cowboys could be made to sweat over star WR CeeDee Lamb's holdout in OTAs

CeeDee Lamb is coming off the best season of his NFL career so far with the Dallas Cowboys. In four years with the team, he has set new career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns every season. His most recent efforts earned him an All-Pro selection, establishing him as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The Cowboys clearly hit a home run when they drafted Lamb four years ago, but they now find themselves in a difficult situation during the 2024 NFL offseason. As they prepare to open their OTA's on April 15, Lamb may choose to sit out until he receives a contract extension, according to a Dallas Morning News article written by Michael Gehlken.

CeeDee Lamb is currently entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys, but he is reportedly seeking an extension before the start of the 2024 NFL season. This is a strategy that many top players follow as they prefer to have the security of additional guaranteed money and years on their contract, rather than risk playing out the final season.

While the Cowboys are likely interested in locking up their superstar wide receiver long-term, they are in a bit of a difficult spot with their salary cap situation. Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and Zack Martin are also seeking extensions this year, as they only have one season remaining on their current deals.

The Cowboys have some decisions to make, especially with what Lamb is projected to be seeking on his new contract. According to Gehlken, he is expected to demand the highest contract in NFL history at his position, and he may not step onto the field again until he gets it.

CeeDee Lamb contract extension rumors

Tyreek Hill is currently the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, including receiving the largest contract ever for a player in his position. His most recent contract with the Miami Dolphins included $120 million across four years, or $30 million in AAV.

If the rumors are true that CeeDee Lamb is seeking to surpass Hill's deal, it will be an expensive investment for the Dallas Cowboys. It's possible that he even wants to eclipse Nick Bosa, who at $34 million has the highest AAV of any non-quarterback in the NFL.

This means that the Cowboys may need to give Lamb something in the range of a four-year contract worth $140 million or more to keep him.