Patriots trade rumors: NFL insider claims it's open season for Bill Belichick's team 

With a 2-5 record, the Patriots are off to one of their worst starts under head coach Bill Belichick. They are at the basement of the AFC East and appear to be sellers as the trade deadline approaches and the playoffs appear unlikely.

Per NFL insider Albert Breer, all players on Belichick's team are up for being moved at the deadline. He also gave an idea of what New England could want in return for a trade:

“My understanding is they’re listening on everybody ... And the more people I talked to last week, the more I got the idea that they’re gonna be fishing around for like third and fourth-round picks a little bit."

"So if they can add one of those or two of those for a player who maybe isn’t playing a lot, or they’re not gonna re-sign, I think that would be the sort of idea that they’d be looking at,” he added.

This is rare territory for the Patriots as the team might be rebuilding, a word that's unfamiliar in New England. While there are plenty of players as viable trade candidates, quarterback Mac Jones could stay put.

There were reports that the 71-year-old attempted to move him ahead of this season to no avail. Pro Bowl defensive end Matt Judon is safe, barring a deal New England cannot refuse. Nonetheless, Belichick will be looking for the deals to best help the team moving forward.

NFL Trade Deadline: Which Patriots players could be garnering interest?

New England Patriots LB Josh Uche

One player that could garner some interest is linebacker Josh Uche. Breer spoke in part about the fourth-year player and why Belichick could want to trade him:

"I think part of the reason why is A) He hasn't produced in the way he was last year and B) He's a little bit of a weird fit for the defense. There are those types of players who will be three-down players in some defenses, but in the Patriots' defense, that kind of guy isn't."

Uche is in the final year of his rookie deal and will make $1,344,909 this season. He has six tackles and two sacks in six games this season with the Patriots.

Staying on defense, defensive tackle Christian Barmore is also a potential trade candidate. Barmore has one more year left on his rookie deal and has two sacks with 16 tackles in seven games this season.

Two big names that could be on the move are wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and safety Kyle Duggar.

This season, Bourne has been a reliable option in the team's passing game. He is in the final year of his deal and might be a valuable addition to a contending squad.

Duggar too is in the final year of his deal. He has started all seven games for Belichick's team this season. The 27-year-old is a great defensive piece for a team lacking help in the secondary.

When is the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

The trade deadline for this season is on Halloween, October 31st, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Once this time has passed, no swaps can take place until March 2024. We'll see how many deals take place before or on the deadline in 2023.