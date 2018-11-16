Separating contenders from pretenders:

Florian Hallach FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 44 // 16 Nov 2018, 02:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Through ten weeks of the NFL season, I feel like we have a pretty good image of all teams, but a lot of them share similar records while not being on the same level as the others and it’s time to differentiate between them. This discussion is not about teams like the Saints, Rams or Chiefs, who have only lost one game and neither are we talking about Giants, Cardinals or 49ers, who have only won twice. This is about separating the middle of the pack, meaning all teams from a .500 record to twice as many wins as losses. With that in mind, all these teams are still in the hunt for a Wildcard Spot or in some cases even a division crown right now, but some of them are tricking us with their record and you see that they are not as good a football team when you look at the numbers and watch the tape. So which of these nine teams are actually ready to make a playoff run and which of them just pretend to be?

1 / 10 NEXT