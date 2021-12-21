What is Shannon Sharpe's net worth?

Shannon Sharpe is an NFL Hall of Fame tight end who played 14 years in the league. He played 12 of those 14 years with the Denver Broncos and won 2 Super Bowls with the team in 1998 and 1999. Additionally, he spent 2 years with the Baltimore Ravens and won a Super Bowl with them in 2001.

After his NFL career, Shannon Sharpe became an NFL commentator for CBS Sports until 2014. In 2016, Sharpe signed on with Skip Bayless to host Fox Sport’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, which he still currently co-hosts with Bayless.

As such, Sharpe’s active post-NFL career keeps him in the sports world limelight and boosts his net worth.

Shannon Sharpe's NFL HOF career

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Shannon Sharpe has an estimated net worth of $14 million in 2001.

His NFL playing career started in 1990 at a time when NFL players entering the league did not make as much as rookies make now. The Denver Broncos made Sharpe the 192nd overall pick in the 7th round of the 1990 NFL Draft and paid him a rookie-level contract of $258,500 for two years.

In his first 10 years in the NFL as a Denver Bronco, Shannon Sharpe signed two contracts: the first was a 3-year deal for $3.6 million in 1994, and the second was also a 3-year deal for $7.5 million in 1997. When he signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000, Sharpe earned a 4-year contract worth $13.8 million. All told, his NFL career earnings totaled an estimated $44,000,000.

In addition to Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe also hosts a podcast called Club Shay Shay, which is a sports-centric podcast where Sharpe invites guests from the world of sports to discuss the intricacies of playing for a championship, as well as their everyday life as an athlete or ex-athlete. While the salaries for his post-NFL career exploits are not widely known, Shannon Sharpe continues to find success after his days as one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

His work on Undisputed covers all things sports; it's not exclusive to football. But as a Hall-of-Fame ex-NFL player, Shannon Sharpe’s pro-football accolades hold up with the best: he is a 3x Super Bowl Champion, 8x Pro Bowler, named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, a Denver Broncos Ring of Fame honoree, and he was named to the Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team.

