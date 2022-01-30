×
"An absolute honor" - Tributes pour in from NFL players to celebrate Tom Brady's legendary career

StephenHaydock
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 30, 2022 03:30 AM IST
Feature

After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady is finally calling it quits on his career after it was recently revealed he would be heading for retirement. Sources close to the 44-year old quarterback cited various reasons, including his health and spending more time with his family.

Once the man himself makes his decision official, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP will no doubt go down as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on ESPN.com. https://t.co/6CHWmMlyXg

Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter from past and present NFL players as well as sports media personalities all celebrating Brady's storied career.

Brady's career celebrated by NFL players following his retirement

Understandably, there have been various tributes to Brady from in and around the league, shedding light on just how highly current and former players think of him. Even those who didn't have the honor of playing with the future Hall of Fame quarterback have rightly displayed their appreciation for everything he gave to the game.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and probably the next face of the NFL, tweeted a simple goat emoji to display his feelings.

🐐 twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Mahomes' teammate Tyreek Hill, who is also preparing for the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, shared similar sentiments on the breaking news.

TB12 🐐

Teammates from his time with Brady in New England, such as Julian Edelman, displayed his affection towards his former quarterback and thanked him for everything that they have been through together.

Thanks for the memories, babe. @TomBrady https://t.co/lCqCVn13tI

Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and teammates from the previous two seasons congratulated him on his career, saying he was the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

Congrats to the greatest QB to ever lace em up on a helluva career @TomBrady #LFG 🤠🙏🏾

Emmanuel Acho, who played as a linebacker in the NFL for four seasons, refused to believe Brady was retiring until he heard from the man himself in one of his infamous hype videos and shared a GIF that summed up his feelings.

I refuse to believe Tom Brady is retiring until he posts it himself in an unparalleled hype video. Don’t leave us Tom! https://t.co/8XrlThKJlZ

Robert Griffin III demanded Brady should be allowed to enter the Hall of Fame this year for his achievements in New England and Tampa.

Tom Brady should be eligible to go into the Hall of Fame THIS YEAR. That’s how great he was. No doubt the greatest of all time.

JJ Watt, who has shared many battles with the quarterback over the years, said he was the greatest of all time and told him to look forward to whatever comes next.

Greatest of All Time.Without a shadow of a doubt. Enjoy the next chapter @TomBrady🐐

Richard Sherman, who lost the Super Bowl against him in 2015, stated that it was an honor to share the field with Brady.

Hell of a run! 🐐. Honor to share the field with you. https://t.co/2pIetaP8ss

Adrian Peterson issued a similar statement, while also telling Brady to enjoy retirement.

An absolute honor to share this field with you through so many battles! Enjoy retirement 🐐 @TomBrady #AllDay https://t.co/izlPzUXZKp

The moment we all knew was coming has finally arrived, marking the end of an era. Who knows if anyone will ever rival Brady's accomplishments on the football field. But for now, let's sit back and reflect on the remarkable career of the undisputed G.O.A.T.

Nobody did it better. #ThankYouTom https://t.co/TMjtMpjWBB

Edited by David Nyland
