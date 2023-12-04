What happened to Rashan Gary? Packers LB's dyslexia issues explored

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary is one of the better players in his position at the NFC Conference. The Michigan alum has been with the Packers since his rookie season in 2019, and over time, his standing has improved in the franchise.

At this point, Gary is a proven veteran and a key presence in a young Green Bay dressing room. In this article, we will take a look at a part of the Plainfield, New Jersey native's personal life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

What happened to Packers LB Rashan Gary?

Rashan Gary was born in northern New Jersey in 1997 and was diagnosed with dyslexia in middle school. The Packers linebacker made it public in 2021, saying,

"It is not going to affect me because it is my superpower. So that is why I challenge anyone with dyslexia to keep moving forward and keep chipping away."

Since 2020, Gary has used the National Football League's My Cause My Cleats program to raise awareness for Made By Dyslexia. The "My Cause My Cleats" program helps players support causes important to them by wearing unique hand-painted cleats in a regular season fixture on a specific week. The cleats are later auctioned off for charity.

The Packers defensive lynchpin regularly uses his platform as anNFL star to be a role model to those living with dyslexia. He is strongly dedicated to the cause.

Rashan Gary's NFL career timeline

Rashan Gary was a key member of the Michigan Wolverines during his collegiate football career. Following three stellar years in Michigan, Gary was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Gary has a decent rookie with the Packers, even though he didn't start a single regular season game in year one. Instead, the two-time First-team All-Big Ten linebacker played in 16 games off the bench. Gary posted a stat line of 21 combined tackles and two sacks in year one.

The following season saw Gary start more games for the Packers. He was a starter in four games in the 2020 NFL season and featured in 11 other games from the bench. Gary posted a stat line of 34 combined tackles and five sacks, a clear improvement from his rookie season.

Since then, Gary has become an undisputed starter for the Green Bay Packers. He has started in every game played for the Packers since the beginning of the 2021 NFL season.

In October 2023, Gary and the Packers agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $107 million. It just goes to show just how valuable the Packers consider Gary to be in their present rebuild.