Will Travis Kelce play in Pro Bowl 2024? Exploring Chiefs TE's conundrum

Travis Kelce has had the spotlight on him all season long, and the Kansas City Chiefs icon has continued to deliver. The superstar tight earned his ninth straight Pro Bowl honor of his career this season and is scripting new records in the NFL.

However, Kelce will not play in this year's Pro Bowl game since he will be busy with the Chiefs defending their Super Bowl crown in less than two weeks. Kansas City will also want to avoid risking an injury to its key offensive player in the exhibition game.

Kelce finished the regular season with 984 yards and five touchdowns on 93 receptions, helping the Chiefs secure the AFC West title. He has continued his impressive run in the postseason, recording 262 yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches across three playoff games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in this year's Super Bowl, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2024 Pro Bowl alternates: Who replaced Travis Kelce on the AFC roster?

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram is expected to replace Travis Kelce at Pro Bowl 2024

Since Travis Kelce will not feature in this year's Pro Bowl, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was named as his replacement on the AFC team.

Expand Tweet

Engram enjoyed another good season with the Jaguars in 2023. He had 963 yards and four touchdowns on 114 receptions. However, Jacksonville nearly missed out on the playoffs.

Nonetheless, Engram will join fellow teammates Josh Allen and Ross Matiscik as the Jaguars representatives in this year's Pro Bowl.

How to watch Pro Bowl 2024? TV schedule and live stream details

The 2024 Pro Bowl games will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC. Fans can also stream the event on ESPN+.

Notably, the first day of the event on Thursday, Feb. 1, will be telecast only on ESPN. However, fans can tune in to watch Sunday's events on ESPN and ABC.