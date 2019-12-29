3 reasons why Lobi Stars can win the Nigerian Premier League this season | NPFL 2019-20

Cyrill Ogola FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Lobi Stars players

Lobi Stars has the opportunity to add a third Nigerian football league trophy to the two that they won in 1999 and 2018 respectively. They are currently 2nd in the NPFL table, 3 points off leaders Plateau United with a game in hand.

We take a look at the three reasons why Lobi Stars can win the Nigerian Professional Football League this season;

#1 Flawless start to the new campaign

Lobi Stars haves started the 19-20 Nigerian Professional Football League in the best way possible. They've recorded 5 wins,1 draw and 1 loss. Since losing their first match of the season against runaway league leaders Plateau United, Lobi Stars are unbeaten in their last eight league matches.

Their response after losing their first match was magnificent as they demolished Kwara United 4-0. They then went on a three-matche winning streak before being halted by a draw away against Ifeanyi Ubah F.C.

They've made Aper Aku Stadium a fortress as they have not lost at home this season. They'll draw level on points with leaders Plateau United if they win their match in hand.

#2 Solid defence

One of the most successful managers in football history, Sir. Alex Ferguson once said that attack wins you games but defence wins you trophies. This is the case for Lobi Stars who have the best defence in the NPFL this season and have never conceded at home this season.

After conceding 3 goals in their first match of the season, they've steadied their defence to only concede one goal in 8 league matches. This is the kind of defence that Ferguson was referring to. Defensive balance and discipline that Godwin Koko has installed at Lobi Stars should lead to glory at the end of the season.

#3 Squad depth

At the beginning of the season, Lobi Stars beefed up their squad by signing 9 players while promoting 6 from their feeder team. Their ambitious recruitment has assembled a squad that can compete against top teams in the Nigerian Professional Football League like Kano Pillars, Enyimba International F.C etc.

Their recent win against Katsina United gives a clear indication on how they can grind out victories with a rotated squad.

Advertisement

#NPFL20



Lobi Stars are the in-form team ahead Matchday 11 - unbeaten in last 8⃣ games (W5 D3) & kept a clean sheet in 7 of 8⃣ last games#AKWLOB pic.twitter.com/NCdmnqUGaI — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) December 29, 2019

Also read: Top five defenders in NPFL 2019-20