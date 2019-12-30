3 reasons why Plateau United could win the Nigerian Premier League

Jidonu Mauyon O. FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019

Plateau United are in a decent position to go all the way in the Nigerian Premier League this term

The Nigerian Premier League has begun in earnest and has gone 10 games into the season. Most of the time, it is risky to judge the outcome of seasons on just the performances of the first 10 games.

After 10 games in the Nigerian Premier League though, it is fair to believe that Plateau United has all it takes to go all the way and make the League title theirs come the end of the campaign. True, it is too early to say it categorically but if they continue to perform at the level they are going at present, the sky will be the limit.

They are in a scintillating form at the moment and it doesn't look like they will slow down anytime soon. Below are three reasons why we believe Kenedy Boboye's men have put themselves in a strong position to be crowned the champions of the Nigerian Premier League at the end of the term:

#1 They are in a fine form

The club lost just one of its last five games

At the pinnacle of the season, when the end is near, teams tend to get cold feet. That means they have dips in form; especially teams that were riding high at the beginning of the term. It is hoped that Plateau United will not have such problems as their season is going to depend on their consistency.

At present, there is no team in the league that has as much form as Plateau United. The club recorded two victories, two draws and one defeat from its past five games in the division. The Jos outfit looks set to make a statement this term and it has already put many of its rivals on the chase.

In fact, it appears to be doing better than Enyimba, who claimed the title last season. Many believe that the Aba side is Plateau's biggest rival in the division. Hence, outperforming them makes a good statement in the title race. Plateau currently sits at the top of the table, three steps ahead of Enyimba, who comes forth.

