Katsina United vs Plateau United Prediction, playing XI, team news and more | NPFL 2019-20

It’s been an interesting season in the Nigerian Professional Football League so far, with lots of exciting highlights as clubs take on one another in the battle to climb to the summit of the Nigerian top flight. The championship has picked up from where it left off last year. All the NPFL teams were in action at the weekend. Another set of games will be played in the middle of this week.

Once again, every club in the division is scheduled to take to the pitch for the midweek fixtures on Wednesday evening. With 10 matches to be played, the local fans are already following every development in the build-up. One fixture that many can’t afford to miss is the one that pits Plateau United with Katsina United.

There will be a lot to witness when the two old foes go head-to-head to settle it out on the pitch. All eyes will be on Plateau United as they travel to Katsina for this important encounter. The Jos-based club approach this match with a lot of expectations on their shoulders after making waves during the weekend as they humiliated last season’s champions, Enyimba United 4-0 at home.

Kenedy Boboye’s men have been the brightest side in the NPFL so far this season. They currently sit at the top of the table with 24 points from 12 games. They won three and drew one of their last five games in the division, claiming 10 points in the process - the most by any club within the same time frame. If they can manage to earn a victory on Wednesday night, it’d be another step in the right direction in their chase for the NPFL title.

Meanwhile, Katsina United will be aiming to put an end to their winless run that has lasted for three games. The Northerners could only settle for a point when they travelled to Wiki Tourists on Sunday. A late goal from Joseph Atule secured a 1-1 draw for the visitors at the KT Stadium.

It hasn’t been an easy ride for the Changi Boys this term. They’ve claimed a paltry 16 points from their 12 games in the division so far and currently occupy the twelfth position on the NPFL table. They will be considered the underdogs heading into the game but as the home team, they can’t be written off. Beating the league leaders is a fantastic way to turn around their slow start to the season and they’ll surely fancy their chances.

Katsina United vs Plateau United Head to Head

Ahead of this encounter, Katsina United and Plateau United have had some notable clashes in the past. In the last five games between the two sides, the latter claimed two victories, the earlier also got two and they settled for a draw once. A total of eight goals were scored from the fixture. The last meeting, which was played on May 6, 2018, was won by Katsina United at their home ground.

Katsina United vs Plateau United Team News

Plateau United are in good shape to make history in the NPFL this season. The Jos-based side is already putting up performances that prove their credentials to go all the way and rule the Nigerian top-flight this season. Kennedy Boboye’s men sent a huge message across to title rival with their 4-0 drubbing of the defending champions, Enyimba on Sunday evening.

Their manager’s tactics are getting the best out of the players in every department. The attack has produced an impressive 20 goals in the division so far this term while the defence has conceded just nine. The midfield, on the other hand, has secured a good atmosphere for the other departments to flourish by controlling proceedings from the centre with relative ease.

Meanwhile, a great opportunity presents itself to Katsina United to boost its position on the table. They are only a point below sixth-placed Abia Warriors, which opens up the possibility for them to take a leap in the standings and override five clubs if they can manage to subdue their opponents on Wednesday. That will depend on the results of other teams, though.

Katsina United vs Plateau United Predicted XI

Katsina United Predicted XI: Aliko M, Abah D, Ashadi D, Barau U, Gambo M, Gwammy E, Kepa F, Lawal T, Nwachukwu I, Tswanya S, Yakubu H.

Plateau United Predicted XI: Chinedu A, Abba U, Babawo I, Ibrahim B, Ikefe A, Itodo D, Mustapha I, Ndala I, Nenrot S, Ochowechi O, Onwuasoanya O.

Katsina United vs Plateau United Prediction

Katsina United and Plateau United have an even record from their head to head encounters. That suggests that this match will be an intense one. Nevertheless, Plateau United look unstoppable with their brilliant form right now. Expect a victory for the men from Jos on Wednesday evening.

Prediction: Katsina United 1-3 Plateau United