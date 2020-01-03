Plateau United vs Enyimba prediction, preview, team news and more | NPFL 2019-2020

Cyrill Ogola FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Plateau United are looking for redemption after their huge loss against Abia Warriors

Plateau United suffered 3-0 defeat against Abia Warriors in their last league game. This was their biggest defeat of the season and things aren't expected to get much better for the team given that they will now face the defending champions Enyimba International F.C.

Their loss did not affect their placement at the top of the table, but they missed out on the chance to widen the gap against 2nd placed Lobi Stars who also lost their previous match against Akwa United.

Enyimba F.C are 10th in the ponits table having played two less matches due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup. If they manage to win their two matches in hand, then they'll go level with League leaders Plateau United.

Here is the preview for the highly anticipated fixture that is expected to light up Nigerian Professional Football League round 12.

Plateau United vs Enyimba Head-to-Head

In the 9 matches that Plateau United have played against Enyimba FC, the Elephants have won 4 matches while the Peace Boys have won 3 matches. 2 matches between the sides have ended up in a draw.

In their last 5 matches Enyimba have suffered just one defeat, while registering two wins and two draws. However, they would like to get back to winning ways, following two consecutive draws against Lobi Stars and Jigawa Golden Stars.

Plateau United form guide: LWDWL

Enyimba F.C form guide: WWLDD

Plateau United vs Enyimba Team News

Plateau United

Advertisement

The Peace Boys will be without their star midfielder Michael Ibe Okoro who picked up an injury during the closing stages of their last match against Abia Warriors. Their head coach Abdu Maikaba blamed the defeat on fatigue but maintained that his team is on course for greatness this season.

Their top-scorer Mustapha Ibrahim and playmaker Abba Umar who were absent against Abia Warriors are expected to be back from injury in their crunch tie against the reigning champions Enyimba FC.

Enyimba F.C

8 times NPFL champions are heading into the match against the league leaders Plateau United following a loss in the CAF Confederation Cup. They're winless in their last three NPFL matches and are in desperate need to get back to winning ways, if they are to defend their NPFL title.

Skipper Mohammed Farouk is expected to start the match alongside Victor Mboama who has scored six goals this season. Nwabali Stanley will in all likelihood continue to keep his place between the sticks for the visitors.

Plateau United vs Enyimba Predicted XI

Plateau United: Abba Umar, Ajiboye Dele, Amaefule Chizoba, Ibrahim Buhari, Andrew Ikefe, Itodi Daniel, Mustapha Ibrahim, Nenrot Silas, Ovoke Benard, Zaruma Mike.

Enyimba F.C: Nwabali Stanley, Okorom Stanley, Opara Austine, Adebayo Abiodun, Darkwah Daniel, Olisema Cyril, Mohammed Farouk, Oladapo Austin, Solomon Ojo, Obi Samson, Victor Mboama.

Plateau United vs Enyimba Prediction

Plateau United title-winning pedigree is going to be tested when they meet the reigning champions Enyimba FC. With 16 goals scored this season, the home side boosts the best attack so far this season.

They're heading into the match in top form, while their opponents Enyimba FC have lagged behind in the standings because of their involvement in continental football. Both the teams have conceded almost similar number of goals this season with Plateau United shipping 9 and Enyimba FC letting in 8.

Plateau United have the home advantage but will face a tough competition from Enyimba FC. It's a game that is going to have few opportunities hence our prediction is for a scoring draw.

Prediction: Plateau United 1-1 Enyimba FC

Also Read: Top 5 players in the Nigerian Premier League season 2019-2020